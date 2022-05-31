World News 31.05

As the Russian invasion continues Russian forces have broken through into the city of Severodonieck while Ukraine struggles to hold on to the city. Meanwhile, the EU agreed on a sixth package of sanctions supposed to cut 90 percent of all oil imports from Russia by the end of the year. Also, Ukraine’s Parliament has expressed a vote of no confidence for the commissioner of human rights Lyudmyla Denisova.

Special meeting of the European Commission

TVP World correspondent Ben Lee returning from Brussels has the latest information from the Polish delegation after the special meeting of the European Commission. European Union’s leaders have agreed to cut 90 percent of all oil imports from Russia by the end of the year – and 75 percent immediately.

Possible consequences of oil sanctions

Russia might face a significant drop in oil output and shut in some of its production, as the country’s oil infrastructure lacks the ability to store large volumes of crude oil. However, the move will also have costly consequences for Europe. Brent crude has already risen to 123 dollars per barrel and could hit 150 dollars by mid-summer.

The 97th day of the Russian invasion

Russian forces have broken through into the city of Severodonieck while Ukraine struggles to hold on to the city. But first up tonight, Following a series of tense negotiations last night, the. Thousands of ordinary Ukrainians fall victim to the consequences of this brutal war. Wherever the Russian soldiers have set foot in the occupied territories, death, destruction and looting have followed in their wake.

Ukraine’s Parliament sacks the Ukrainian commissioner of human rights

In a hurried motion, Ukraine’s Parliament has expressed a vote of no confidence for the commissioner of human rights Lyudmyla Denisova. The reasons range from a lack of effort for prisoner exchanges to Denisova’s radical rhetoric regarding sexual crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.

AzovStal families press conference

The fate of the defenders of AzovStal is still unknown. Wives, mothers and sisters of the captured soldiers gathered for a press conference here in Kyiv – demanding answers about their husbands, the fate of which remains unknown.

Lithuanian citizens rais EUR 6 mln to buy drones for Ukraine

Lithuanian citizens have raised almost EUR 6 million to buy the Turkish made Bayractar TB-2 drones for the Ukrainian army. While the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, have sold their Eurovision trophies at a charity auction.

World News’ guest

TVP World correspondent Donald Arleth spoke with opposition figure and MP from the Fatherland party Serhiiy Sobolev about the recent vote of no confidence for the commissioner of human rights Lyudmyla Denisova.