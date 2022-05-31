Polish, French FMs praise EU’s sixth package of Russia sanctions

The EU’s new sanctions package should play an important role in stopping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish and French foreign ministers said during a joint press conference in Warsaw on Tuesday.

At a summit that ended on Tuesday, EU countries reached an agreement to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports.





Catherine Colonna, the recently-appointed French foreign minister, paid a visit to Warsaw on her way back from Kyiv on the same day.





At a joint press conference, Polish Foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said that the adoption of the latest package of sanctions proved that Polish diplomatic efforts had been successful.





FM @RauZbigniew met today in Warsaw with the new FM of France 🇫🇷 @MinColonna.

The ministers discussed, among others, the next steps to support Ukraine 🇺🇦, efforts to implement the 6th sanctions package and further reducing Russian interference in the #EU. pic.twitter.com/jd8oIEQbxL

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) May 31, 2022

According to the minister, the sixth package of sanctions is a very important element “in the joint effort to contain and weaken Russia and not let the aggressor win.”





He also said the leaders’ decision meant that the EU would be “more self-reliant, more independent and more secure”.





“I can only reaffirm what the Polish foreign minister has said,” the French foreign minister said. “Our opinions are united,” she added.





The sixth package of sanctions

On Monday European Union leaders agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc. In total, 90 percent of oil imports from the country are to be cut by the end of this year.





The leaders said they had agreed to cut 90 percent of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, with exemptions for Hungary – a landlocked country that relies heavily on crude piped from Russia – and others concerned about the ban’s economic impact.