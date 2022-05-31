The Ukrainian Perspective 31.05

In this episode of Ukrainian Perspective, TVP World’s Anna Jabłońska talked to Andrew Pryma, Founder of the Ukraine Business News website to ask him about the current situation in Ukraine, which is on the 97th day of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Kyiv on Monday with a delegation headed by France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to express France’s solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country, the French Foreign Ministry said. They also discussed the possibility of a global food crisis.

The Internet has been flooded with criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who engaged in an 80-minute three-way conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Kristi Raik of the Estonian International Institute said that “I do not share the view that no Western leader should ever talk to Putin.

In turn, Vladimir Putin supposedly threatened France and Germany saying that if the two countries do not change their attitude, the humanitarian crisis currently going on in Ukraine will worsen.

The episode also showcased TVP World’s correspondent Benjamin Lee returning from Brussels with the latest information from the special meeting of the European Commission. The EU recently agreed on a sixth package of sanctions hitting Russian oil exports.