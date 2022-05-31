Polish, French FMs praise EU’s sixth package of Russia sanctions

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The EU’s new sanctions package should play an important role in stopping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Polish and French foreign ministers.

At a summit that ended on Tuesday, EU countries reached an agreement to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports.

Catherine Colonna, the recently-appointed French foreign minister, paid a visit to Warsaw on her way back from Kyiv on the same day.

At a joint press conference, Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister, said that the adoption of the latest package of sanctions proved that Polish diplomatic efforts had been successful.

According to Rau, the sixth package of sanctions is a very important element “in the joint effort to contain and weaken Russia and not let the aggressor win.”

He also said the leaders’ decision meant that the EU would be “more self-reliant, more independent and more secure.”

“I can only reaffirm what the Polish foreign minister has said,” Colonna said. “Our opinions are united.”

She also said that the new sanctions will deprive Russia “of its ability to finance the war.”