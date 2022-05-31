Business Arena 31.05

The US Consumer Price Index increased by 0.6 percent from March 2022 to April this year, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s economic research. The same index is up 8 percent compared to April 2021. This episode of Business Arena will focus on the economic impact of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, mainly inflation.

Global inflation affected many, including employees returning to offices after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Office workers are seeing higher costs from their morning coffee to their lunchtime salad, CNN Business reported. Experts are calling this phenomenon “Lunchflation”.

According to US economic research centre, all food prices are now predicted to increase by up to 7 percent in 2022.

Robotics

Demand for workplace robots in the US has seen a significant increase of 40 percent during the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year. The Association for Advancing Automation declared that robot orders, worth USD 1.6 billion, were raised by around 20 percent in 2021.

USD 170 mln in metal products at risk of being stolen by Russians

After eighty-two days of fierce battle, the remaining 2400 Azovstal defenders were forced to forfeit and leave the steel plant in the hands of the Russian army on May 16. According to the owner of the plant Rinat Akhmetov, there is a risk of the invaders stealing 28 tones of metal products, worth some USD 170 million.

Top Gun Maverick box office success



Top Gun Maverick, made USD 51.8 million on the opening day of the movie, with USD 120 million estimated for the 3-day opening and a further USD 30 million in the first four days, a record for leading actor Tom Cruise, after 40 years in the business.

Business Arena’s guest

This episode’s guest was Dutch economist Aloys Bruggeman. He talked with TVP World’s David Kennedy about the sixth package of sanctions concerning Russian oil imports and the following consequences of such a move.