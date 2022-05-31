Most Polish municipalities affected by depopulation

About 70 percent of Polish municipalities have seen their populations decline over the past decade as people move to suburban areas, a deputy head of the Government Population Council has said.

Speaking at a demographic congress held in the central city of Lodz on Tuesday, Prof. Piotr Szukalski said that the changes had happened despite Poland’s population remaining largely unchanged over the past 30 years.

“In the past dozen or so years, 70 percent of Polish municipalities have seen a decline in population,” Szukalski said. “At the same time, people have flocked to several big cities or, to be more precise, to the areas surrounding them.”

Lodz, the third largest city in Poland, is an example of the process. Over the past 34 years, its population has declined by 180,000 and is now at around 665,000, while the number of inhabitants in municipalities surrounding Lodz has remained stable.

“A demographic forecast shows that the process will continue,” said Dr. Anna Janiszewska of the University of Lodz.

According to Szukalski, the population decline in Poland is inevitable and will affect every major city in the country as the net reproduction rate is at 0.7, which means that the generation of parents will be replaced only to 70 percent by the generation of children.