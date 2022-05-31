50-day break between EU sanctions packages is unacceptable: Zelenskyy

“The situation, when more than 50 days have passed between the fifth and sixth sanctions package against Russia, is unacceptable for us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. At the same time, he expressed hope that further restrictions would be passed as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian head of state also stated that he was satisfied with the progress in the approval of the EU’s sixth sanctions package and stressed that he hopes for its adoption in the near future.

According to President Zelenskyy, the main restrictions forcing Russia to end the war should concern the energy sector, the Ukrinform agency reported.

EU sanctions

On Monday European Union leaders agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc. In total, 90 percent of oil imports from the country are to be cut by the end of this year.

Yesterday, we decided to ban de facto 90% of Russian oil imports to 🇪🇺 by the end of 2022.

Russia shows its unreliability as an energy supplier.#REPowerEU has 3 answers: Diversifying away from 🇷🇺 fossil fuels, reinforcing security of supply/gas storage, accelerating renewables pic.twitter.com/75MjPmWSm3

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 31, 2022

The leaders said they had agreed to cut 90 percent of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, with exemptions for Hungary – a landlocked country that relies heavily on crude piped from Russia – and others concerned about the ban’s economic impact.

They also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT system and ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, Mr. Michel added.