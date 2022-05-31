Eastern Express 31.05

After Russia invaded Ukraine, commentators praised what they referred to as a unified response from the West. However, some nations lagged behind most of the international community. This episode of Eastern Express takes a closer look at these countries. Why did they choose to not get involved or even blatantly block measures aimed at helping Ukraine win the War.

Hungary



For days, the EU has been trying to agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia involving an embargo on Russian oil. As recently as Sunday it was blocked by Hungary, with its government pointing out that it is a landlocked state and an oil embargo would be a threat to its security.



Germany

Germany, the second country, with a history of favourable approach toward Russia. Berlin’s decisions have strengthened Putin’s regime over the years and even encouraged him to conduct further aggressive actions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave a speech in the Bundestag a few days after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. He announced the strengthening of the German army and a harsh policy towards Moscow. However, Germany continues to drag its feet in helping Ukraine.



Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić agreed to a new three-year contract for gas supplies from Russia. In his conversation with Putin on Sunday, Mr Vučić was also expected to raise the issue of expanding gas storage facilities on Serbian territory. In 2008 Serbia ceded its gas and oil sector to Russian companies. Gazprom Nieft and Gazprom jointly hold a majority stake in Serbia’s only oil company, while Gazprom is the majority shareholder in the country’s only gas storage facility. Serbian authorities, who are aspiring for EU membership, refuse to implement the sanctions adopted by Brussels against Russia.



Eastern Express’ guest

To shed more light on the issue is Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics at the University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and Research Director at the Democratic Initiatives Foundation.