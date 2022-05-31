Europe can’t live in peace under ‘shadow of Russian imperialism’ says PM

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish prime minister has said that Europe should “abandon the illusion” that it can live in peace “under the shadow of Russian imperialism.”

Mateusz Morawiecki issued the warning following a two-day EU summit in Brussels.

The head of the government told reporters, on Tuesday, that the economy was the most effective weapon which could be used against Russia.

“Europeans and the European Council are becoming more aware of the fact that peace cannot exist without a free Ukraine and that ‘peace at all costs’ is not a solution that satisfies the European Union,” he said. “Russia wants to carry out a long-term war and, at the same time, cause a world-wide famine.”

“We must abandon the illusion that Europeans will live in peace under the shadow of Russian imperialism,” he added.

“Although discussions are being held against the backdrop of a terrible war, there is, however, reason for cautious optimism that not only will the unity of Europe be maintained, but also the awareness of how terribly vile, brutal and inhuman is the regime of Moscow and that it is piercing… the hearts of the citizens of Western Europe,” continued Morawiecki.

The prime minister said that this realisation was very important and something that could “change the course of the war.”