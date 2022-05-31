Gov’t plans to prolong anti-inflation measures

The Polish government is planning to extend its anti-inflation shield, a set of tax cuts on basic goods, the government spokesman has said.

“We are planning to prolong the measures concerning the anti-inflation shield,” Piotr Mueller said on Tuesday.

The government has recently extended its first anti-inflation shield, which reduced fiscal burdens on energy, until the end of July. The second shield, which lowers taxes on basic products, such as food, also expires on July 31.

However, there could be “some minor corrections” to the regulations, Mueller added.

The prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 13.9 percent year on year and by 1.7 percent month on month in May 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported earlier on Tuesday. This means that inflation in Poland has reached a level not seen since 1998.