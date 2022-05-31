South Ossetia suspends referendum to join Russia

On Monday the leader of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia suspended an earlier announced referendum on whether to become part of the Russian Federation until consultations with Moscow are complete.

The referendum was due to take place on July 17. Now the authorities of South Ossetia have postponed the vote “until consultations with Moscow are completed”.

#BREAKING Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia ditches referendum on joining Russia, leader says pic.twitter.com/gtnUKRcgoZ

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 30, 2022

“Consultations are being held with the Russian side on a wide range of issues related to the further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation,” a decree signed by the South Ossetian leader states.

The decree also cites the “inadmissibility of a unilateral decision to hold a referendum.”

The referendum

In mid-May, Alan Gagloyev’s predecessor Anatoly Bibilov signed a decree to hold a referendum on joining Russia, citing the region’s “historical aspirations” which was supposed to be held on July 17. Georgians described his idea as “unacceptable”.

Anatoly Bibilov, former leader of Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia, was defeated by Alan Gagloyev, on May 8 in a so-called presidential runoff election.

Historical context

After the 2008 Russian-Georgian war, the Russian military took over full control of the separatist states, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Their independence was recognised by Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru and Syria. In March 2015, Russia and South Ossetia signed an agreement on cooperation and integration.

Georgia considers Abkhazia and South Ossetia as lands occupied by Russia. In 2011, the European Parliament passed a resolution recognising the Russian presence in South Ossetia as an illegal occupation of these territories.

South Ossetia and Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the 1990s.