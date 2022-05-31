Polish president in Egypt discusses energy cooperation

Duda told a press conference on Tuesday that Egypt was one of Poland's most important partners among Arab states.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, during his second day of a visit to Cairo discussed with Egyptian officials energy cooperation, including LNG supplies.

Duda told a press conference on Tuesday that Egypt was one of Poland’s most important partners among Arab states.

He said he hoped that “this visit… will be groundbreaking and… will pay off in the future.”

Duda said that energy issues were on the agenda of talks with Egyptian politicians, including supplies of LNG gas from Egypt to the Polish terminal in Swinoujscie and possibly to a new terminal, which Poland plans to have in Gdansk, northern Poland.

He said that his meetings also concerned joint European gas purchases and “potential contracts… currently being negotiated by the European Commission at the EU level”.

Duda added that he also talked about ensuring that grain from war-torn Ukraine could reach Egypt. Egypt is reliant on imports from Ukraine as 80 percent of all grain comes from this country.