Świątek extinguishes Zheng’s fire to reach French Open last eight

Iga Świątek survived a big scare as she advanced to the French Open quarter-finals by beating Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd consecutive victory on Monday.

The world number one, gunning for a second title in three years at Roland Garros, showed rare signs of nerves as she let a comfortable lead slip through her hands before steamrolling her opponent after Zheng suffered a thigh problem.

Poland’s Świątek, who will next face American 11th seed Jessica Pegula, is unbeaten since last February, claiming titles on clay in Stuttgart and Rome. The 2020 champion is bidding to become the fourth player since 2000 to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup multiple times after Justine Henin, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

The 21-year-old is on the longest unbeaten run in the women’s tour since Serena bagged 34 victories in succession in 2013.

Pegula fought back to defeat 63rd-ranked Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time.

The 11th-seeded Pegula, the highest seed remaining in the women’s draw after world number one Świątek, became the third American woman to reach the last eight of the clay court Grand Slam at this year’s Roland Garros tournament.