Ukraine accuses Russia of again using thermobaric weapons

Ukraine has accused Russia of repeated usage of thermobaric weapons in the latest battle for the Donbas area in eastern Ukraine.

In the latest development, Ukrainian forces withdrawing from Lyman, Donbas region, were fired at by the Russians who used multiple launch rocket systems model TOS-1, as Ukrainian officials reported. To recall, Russia’s TOS-1 series thermobaric system launches unguided, large-calibre vacuum rockets.

Considered exceptionally destructive, thermobaric weapons eject a mix of components that scatter over a large area and ignite resulting in a massive explosion.

This is a different mechanism from that of standard rockets which are filled with preformed fragments designed to inflict damage by sending projectiles flying through the air.

The thermobaric weapons carry an explosive mix containing powdered metals, such as aluminium or magnesium, or organic materials. The fuse found in the tip of the warhead triggers a bursting charge, which disperses an explosive thermobaric mixture into the air. Milliseconds after, a second charge ignites the scattered mix and creates a massive blast. The ensuing fireball sucks up surrounding oxygen, creating a suffocating vacuum effect.

The composition scatters and ignites, creating an explosion designed to go around physical barriers and flow inside structures. Such a mechanism renders thermobaric weapons’ reach greater and more destructive than that of other kinds of rockets.

The Russian military has previously used thermobaric weapons in Donbas, according to a March report by Russia’s state news agency. Noteworthily, thermobaric weapons have been in use for decades by the US and Russia in previous armed conflicts.

The TOS-1 series of thermobaric rocket launchers demonstrates several inherent technical characteristics that make reducing their potential destructive effect on civilians difficult.

N.R. Jenzen-Jones, the director of Armament Research Services, an Australian weapons-analyst organisation, said that the TOS-1 “are not particularly precise weapons, the rockets are typically fired in salvoes covering a wide area, and the munitions produce a large blast effect.”

The deleterious effect of the oxygen vacuum created by thermobaric weapons can be fatal also to people beyond the reach of the fireball, making it effective against people inside buildings, caves and bunkers.

A recent Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation report showed that a 2007 Russian thermobaric weapons test had an explosive yield of 44 tons. Russia used thermobaric weapons against ground forces in Ukraine as early as 2014, according to a 2018 article by the US Army War College. The strike nearly obliterated two Ukrainian mechanised battalions.

Thermobaric weapons were also used in Syria, as reported by the rebel fighters of the Free Syrian Army who claim the Russian-backed Syrian Air Force launched such weapons against residential area targets occupied by the rebel fighters, for instance, during the Battle of Aleppo and in Kafar Batna. A UN panel of human rights investigators reported that the Syrian government had used thermobaric bombs against the rebellious town of Al-Qusayr in March 2013.