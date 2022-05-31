LIVE: 97th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Sunday, Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, according to the regional governor.

07:52 CEST

⚡️3 killed, 6 wounded in Sloviansk airstrike.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported early on May 31 that three people have been killed and six injured after Russia hit the city of Sloviansk with missiles.

07:50 CEST

According to official data, in March 2022 military spending in #Russia was 450 billion rubles, or 15 billion a day, in April 627 billion, it became less than 21 billion a day. pic.twitter.com/VQrWzhZavD

07:27 CEST

European Union leaders reached an agreement to partially ban oil imported from Russia during a special meeting in Brussels on Monday.

European Council President Charles Michel later said on social media that the agreement will cover more than two-thirds of oil imported from Russia.

07:19 CEST

⚡️32 journalists killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

At least eight journalists have been killed while reporting on Russia’s war in Ukraine since Feb. 24, while the total death toll has reached 32 people, according to Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Information.

М777 howitzers in operation. pic.twitter.com/zH5jUzaLPa

