EU leaders agree to ban Russian oil

European Union leaders agreed on Monday to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc. In total, 90 percent of oil imports from the country are to be cut by the end of this year.

In the bloc’s toughest sanction on Moscow since the invasion began on February 24, European Council head Charles Michel said the ban, agreed at an EU summit in Brussels, would immediately cover more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia and cut a “huge source of financing for its war machine.”

We agreed in Versailles to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil & coal as soon as possible.

But this requires a plan: This is #REPowerEU.

It has 4 pillars:

• Saving energy

• Diversifying away from 🇷🇺 fossil fuels

• Massive investment in renewable energy

• Financing pic.twitter.com/mCKJkByFKu

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 30, 2022

The leaders said they had agreed to cut 90 percent of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, with exemptions for Hungary – a landlocked country that relies heavily on crude piped from Russia – and others concerned about the ban’s economic impact.

They also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, Mr Michel added.

Tonight #EUCO agreed a sixth package of sanctions.

It will allow a ban on oil imports from #Russia.

The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports. And by the end of the year, 90% of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned. pic.twitter.com/uVoVI519v8

— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 30, 2022

However, despite the continuous appeals by Poland and Baltic states, the sanctions still do not apply to Russia’s third-largest Gazprombank, used by some countries to pay for energy resources.

’Russia must be dependent on EU’

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chastised the EU leaders in a video address for being too soft on Moscow.

“Why are you dependent on Russia, on their pressure, and not vice-versa? Russia must be dependent on you. Why can Russia still earn almost a billion euros a day by selling energy? Why are terrorist banks still working with Europe and the global financial system?” he asked.

The announcement of an agreement came as Russia pressed its attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where the Ukrainian President said the situation remained “extremely difficult.”