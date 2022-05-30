Before war fuel flowed East-to-West, this has to change now: Serhii Kuiun

TVP World’s Don Arleth interviews Ukrainian energy expert Serhii Kuiun to discuss the problems Ukraine is facing in terms of petroleum supply and prices.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the country has been turned completely upside down. Businesses closed down, women, children, and the elderly fled their homes, whilst infrastructure was severely damaged by Russian rockets and bombs.

In May, fuel shortages appeared, angering drivers, which caused long queues at petrol stations. Although authorities have been trying to cope with the problem, and the situation did improve in the capital, many areas of the country are still short of fuel.

Serhii Kuiun is the director of the A95 consulting group and has many years of experience in the Ukrainian Fuel market. The firm advises some of the biggest energy companies in Ukraine in every branch of the sector. Our correspondent in Kyiv, Don Arleth, sat down with him to find out whether this is a short term crisis or more of a long term challenge.