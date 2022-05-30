Help Without Borders: 30.05

This episode of Help Without Borders focused on the Polish Medical Mission. The organisation currently delivers medical aid to Ukrainian hospitals containing mainly dressings, medications, and therapeutic food for newborns. Moreover, the PMM provides medical help at Polish-Ukraine border crossings and is building a field hospital in Mikołajewo.

Our medical team is working on the Ukrainian side of the border. In Jagodzin, in the strip between the countries, a young man fainted. We provided first aid and decided to call an ambulance. The patient was transported to hospital in Luboml pic.twitter.com/IzNO1PUN8G

— Polish Medical Mission/Polska Misja Medyczna (@PMM_org) May 30, 2022

This episode’s guest was PR specialist at the Polish Medical Mission, Dorota Zadroga.

The PMM is a non-governmental organisation that provides medical assistance in countries around the world. Volunteers bring lasting changes to the communities they support.

“The direct impulse that led to the establishment of the Association was the humanitarian disaster caused by the outbreak of war in Kosovo and the mass escapes of Albanians from the conflict areas,” the PMM official website states.

The activities of the organisation are based on the work of volunteers: doctors, nurses, paramedics as well as physiotherapists, psychologists and medical analysts.