World News 30.05

European leaders meet in Brussels, Polish President visits Cairo and makes headway in expanding trade relations between Poland and Egypt, and da Vinci’s greatest masterpiece becomes a target for a man protesting climate change. This and more in the Monday installment of TVP World’s World News.

NATO summit in Brussels

European leaders met in Brussels today to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It includes an embargo on Russian oil, however, not everyone was on board. The EU’s apparent unity is now beginning to crumble. Our correspondent, Ben Lee, was in Brussels to report on the special meeting of the European Council and explain Poland’s position as presented by the country’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish President in Egypt

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, is on a three-day official visit to Egypt. The visit may spell the beginning of a very close economic relationship between Warsaw and Cairo.

40th anniversary of Spain joining NATO

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Spain joining NATO. Although its entry into the alliance was associated with considerable controversy, the country has made significant contributions to the alliance over the years.

Latest from Ukraine

Heavy fighting continues to rage in the East of Ukraine, especially in the northern part of the Donbas region. Russian forces there have entered Sievierodonetsk, one of the last cities in the Luhansk Region still under Ukrainian control. Sievierodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychyansk are almost encircled. The Ukrainian defenders have their hands full, trying to hold off the Russian invaders.

Polish Defence Minister in South Korea

Polish Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak has made new ties with South Korea. The new bilateral agreement concerns arms shipments to Poland. Korea has been known for its prominence as one of the major arms exporters in the World.

President of Turkey talks with Ukrainian and Russian counterparts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on Monday. The NATO member has close ties with both sides and has been trying to play the role of mediator in the conflict. This also marks the first conversation between Putin and Erdoğan in over a month.

Putin’s health reportedly deteriorating rapidly

More speculation about Vladimir Putin’s state of health is reaching the public sphere. According to an anonymous Russian spy, Putin’s health is in dire condition.

First round of presidential elections in Colombia

Colombian elections shook the country as, amidst growing popularity, the former Mayor of Bogota is closing in on his presidential ambitions, having won about 40 percent of the vote. The populist candidate will now face his rival, a businessman, in the run-off elections.

Scandal around the Champions League Final

The experience of fans at the Champions League Final was not quite what they expected. Liverpool is demanding an investigation after many fans were unable to enter the stadium and French police fired teargas near the entrance. Liverpool fans were packed in and unable to get through the turnstiles, causing a crush among the fans. French authorities are shifting blame, while UEFA says that many fans did not have valid tickets.

Let her eat cake!

Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa held out against a violent attack yesterday in what was supposed to be a climate-related protest. Thanks to the bulletproof glass which the protestor tried to smash, the Mona Lisa was spared from destruction. In frustration, the perpetrator then smeared the glass with a crème cake before being tackled by the Louvre’s security.

World News’ guest

Don Arleth interviewed Serhii Kuiun, the director of the A95 consulting group, who has many years of experience in the Ukrainian fuel market, to discuss the problems Ukraine is facing in terms of petroleum supply and prices.