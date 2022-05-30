Business Arena 30.05

In this episode of Business Arena David Kennedy focused on the issue of inflation currently decimating the value of money in many countries around the world. Mr Kennedy took a closer look at Turkey’s response to high inflation involving cutting interest rates despite objections by the country’s monetary policy council.

The Turkish President has created his own brand of monetary policy in the past. Instead of raising interest rates in response to inflation, the central bank was supposed to cut rates. When the monetary policy council and the chairman of the bank objected to the plan they were replaced. Now Turkish inflation is reaching new records and shows no sign of slowing down.

New taxes on large companies in Hungary

Hungary will force large firms to turn over the bulk of their “extra profit” to cover the cost of utility price subsidies and fund its army. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who seized additional power this week by declaring a state of emergency, said that large companies will have to turn over their “extra profit” to bump up the nation’s budget.

Bill Gates against crypto

Bill Gates explains why he doesn’t own any cryptocurrency. Bill Gates says he does not own any cryptocurrency because he prefers investing his money “in things that have valuable output”. Cryptocurrencies have seen around USD 1 trillion wiped off their value in 2022, with USD 200 bn being erased just 24 hours earlier this month alone. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached an all-time high of more than USD 68,000 in November 2021, but as of Saturday afternoon, had a value of just over USD 29,300.

Tax haven turns into billionaires nightmare

Authorities on the island of Jersey are in an awkward standoff with Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Last month, they froze over USD 7 billion of assets they say are linked to Mr Abramovich amid sweeping economic sanctions imposed on him and scores of other wealthy Russians by Western governments in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.