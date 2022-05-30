Polish PM says Ukraine war is global problem

"We have opened another EU summit to debate sanctions, aid for Ukraine, energy security and the EU plan aimed at ending imports of Russian hydrocarbons," Morawiecki said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Russia’s war on Ukraine should be seen as a global problem, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said ahead of the start of an EU summit.

The meeting of EU leaders will discuss the sixth package of sanctions on Russia, announced on May 4, and will try to find a compromise on Russian crude oil exports.

Poland has led calls for an complete ban while Hungary wants a far softer approach.

“The war on Ukraine is a global problem, The results of the war in Ukraine and its dire effects are visible to the entire world,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“What is needed now are determined measures,” the prime minister added.

European Council President Chares Michel expressed hope before the beginning of the summit that EU leaders would be able to reach agreement regarding the new package of sanctions.