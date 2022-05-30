Talking Europe 30.05

Ashim Kumar and David Kennedy clashed on the topic of European monarchies, debating the role current royal leaders have in their respective countries. The Indian-Scottish duo also discussed the situation of Albania in NATO, following the country’s proposal to lend the Pashaliman naval base to the Alliance.

There are currently eleven monarchies in Europe and six of them, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden, are part of the European Union. States that are governed by monarchies grant different powers to their royalty, from symbolic roles to overseeing the formation of the government.

The second topic of this episode of Talking Europe revolved around the position of Albania in Europe and NATO. Albania joined the Alliance in 2009, on 27 May 2022, the country’s Prime Minister Edi Rama proposed to lend the Pashaliman naval base to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The country aims to increase Albania’s importance and role as a NATO member.