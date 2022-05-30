Pulse of Culture 30.05

Pulse of Culture reviews the most important cultural events in Poland and abroad, and topping the bill this week were recipients of the Palme d’Or at this year’s edition of the Canne Festival.

The 75th Cannes Festival finally came to an end and the most coveted prize, the Palme d’Or went to “Triangle of Sadness” written and directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean and Woody Harrelson. The dark satire centres on a fashion model celebrity couple who have been invited on a luxury cruise for the super-rich.

The Jury Prize was awarded to two films: “EO” by Jerzy Skolimowski, and “The Eight Mountains” by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch.

Other topics covered were Ryszard Kapuściński scooping the international prize for the best reportage of 2021; a Chinese dissident artist Badiucao exhibiting his works in Prague and supporting Ukraine; the oldest international folklore festival concluding in Vilnius, Lithuania; a ABBA hologram concert in London.