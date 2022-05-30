Egypt is Poland’s main partner in the region says president

The president was speaking at the inauguration of a Polish-Egyptian Business Forum in Cairo.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Egypt is an attractive country for Polish entrepreneurs and investors, and Poland’s main economic partner in the region, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said during a visit to Cairo on Monday.

Having described Egypt as one of the most-dynamically developing African economies and the largest Arab country, Duda said it was for Polish businessmen “a natural gate to other African and Arab markets.”

Duda said that last year’s bilateral trade between the two countries had grown by 8 percent to over USD 700 million against the best pre-pandemic year of 2019. He admitted, however, that there was still was huge potential to develop mutual cooperation.

Duda encouraged Egyptian entrepreneurs to do business with Poland, which, as he said, “offers high-tech products and innovative services in the telecommunication, IT, intelligent cities, medical know-how, food, industrial management and energy sectors.”

“The economies of Poland and Egypt are complementary, and this opens up possibilities of cooperation in many fields,” Duda concluded.