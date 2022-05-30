Russia should be deprived of oil revenues: Polish PM

“The sixth package of sanctions, which we are going to debate today, must also include Poland’s most far-reaching demands, namely, depriving Russia of its oil income because that is what makes it possible for Russia to continue this war,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday before the beginning of an EU summit in Brussels.

“Poland demands that crude oil should be included in the sixth package of sanctions,” he added.

PM @MorawieckiM: the 6th package of sanctions must include our most far-reaching demands – that is – cutting off Russia's income, which allows it wage this war. That is why we are demanding that oil should also be part of the 6th package. Let us stop buying oil from Russia

The latest sanctions package on Russia was announced on May 4, but divisions over whether to target Russian oil are exposing the limits on how far the bloc can go to help Ukraine.

When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the package, the initial aim was to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

PM @MorawieckiM participates in the special meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

“We have to ask ourselves whether we have done everything to make this war end as soon as possible and end it with Ukraine’s victory,” the head of the Polish government stated. “Soon, Ukraine will have defended itself for 100 days,” he added.

Mr Morawiecki admitted that there were countries which had no access to ports and had to transport crude oil through pipelines, however, he stipulated that there were options available to those countries.

“We have special solutions for these countries, but if they, including Hungary, will not accept them, Poland will demand that a special price compensation mechanism should be introduced,” he went on to say.

According to the PM, this mechanism will make it impossible for a country buying Russian oil to benefit from competitive oil prices in a situation when other countries are deprived of such a possibility.

The EU must be united

“I still believe that it is possible to reach some sort of compromise during the EU summit,” Mateusz Morawiecki stated.

@MorawieckiM: I still believe that it is possible to reach some sort of compromise. It is also necessary that Mr. Putin sees that we are united & determined to bring this war to an end as soon as possible. Ukraine should survive as a free, sovereign independent country.

“This is necessary to make Putin see that we are all united, that we are determined to end this war as soon as possible so that Ukraine can survive as a free, sovereign and independent country,” the head of the Polish government concluded.