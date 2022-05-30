Eastern Express 30.05

The Russian attack on Ukraine and the resulting conflict has many dimensions: ethnic, political and economic. Now, a religious dimension has also entered the mix. Russia’s spiritual leaders have sided with Vladimir Putin, a man who has chosen to bring about death and destruction for much of Ukraine.

More and more of the faithful are breaking their ties with the Moscow Patriarchate, as Ukraine’s religious identity is now crystallising much like their national identity had done. So what’s next for Orthodox Christianity in Ukraine?

Moscow Patriarch Kirill decided to use his authority to express strong support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but this significantly weakened the influence of the Russian Church in Ukraine, which it did not experience even after the annexation of Crimea. Efforts to weaken Moscow’s religious influence in Ukraine are nothing new. In fact, Ukraine’s previous president had wanted to do the same. But now, the continued fighting in the country and the growing number of civilian casualties have resulted in the growth of separatist tendencies in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The patriarch’s choice to align himself with Putin for good or ill has finally led to Ukrainian retaliation. The Ukrainian parliament is preparing a bill to ban the Moscow Patriarchate and strip it of its assets as a result of Patriarch Kirill’s pro-war stance. Endorsing war may not be the most Christian thing to do, but for the Russian clergy, the consequences are likely to go beyond divine retribution.

Eastern Express’ guest

TVP World’s guest was Jan Piekło, former ambassador of Poland to Ukraine, who explained about the split between the two Orthodox communities following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.