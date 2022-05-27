Poland accepts over 3.63 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3,636,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Friday morning.

According to the SG, on Thursday, Border Guard officers carried out around 22,100 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Friday the number of arrivals had reached 6,400 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Thursday, 22,100 people had left Poland for Ukraine.