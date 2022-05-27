Ukrainian Perspective 26.05: Russian war crimes, situation in Mariupol

This episode of Ukrainian Perspective focuses on Russian war crimes and how Ukrainian authorities are dealing with Russian soldiers found guilty of these crimes, and the current situation in Mariupol, as reports of Russians stealing from the Azovstal steel plant as well as transporting tonnes of grain to their own country from Ukraine emerge.

Recently Ukrainian authorities started convicting some Russian soldiers found guilty of war crimes. TVP World correspondent Karolina Pajączkowska spoke with the Kharkiv regional prosecutor, Oleksandr Filchakov on this issue.



According to the regional prosecutor during the three months of hostilities, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office detained four soldiers “three of whom were soldiers of the Russian Federation and one of the so-called ‘DRL’.”



“In the first week of fighting our cities and the region were bombed by Russian planes. One plane was shot down and the pilot catapulted himself and was captured by our servicemen. It was established that during the pilot’s bombing of the cities of Kharkiv and Izium eight people including two children were killed. It was suspected that the pilot committed a war crime in accordance with point two of the article 438 of the criminal code of Ukraine, for which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment,” Mr Flichkov recalled.



He also spoke about some cases giving light to the animal-like behaviour of some Russian soldiers, including rape and torture.



Reports form the port city of Mariupol

The second topic of this episode focuses on the situation in Mariupol and disturbing reports about Russians stealing from the Azovstal steel plant, as well as Russian trucks transporting tonnes of grain to their country from Ukraine and blocking Ukrainian ports preventing them from exporting grain. Oleksandr Khrebet, UA’s international desk editor was this episode’s guest talking on the issue.



Mr Khrebet stressed that the international community has to help Ukraine as the country’s grain is feeding several hundred million people around the world. In his opinion, the blockade could bring about severe consequences for the whole world.



“More sanctions should be imposed for sure, especially on the Russian energy sector like oil and gas mostly, because this is where Russia is getting their money,” the editor said.



He pointed out that if Vladimir Putin is not sopped he will go further, attacking Poland, baltic states, Finland and more.