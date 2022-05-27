Sweden and Finland joining NATO will strengthen Poland’s safety: expert

Patrik Oksanen from Stockholm Free World Forum believes that Sweden and Finland joining NATO will strengthen Poland’s safety. It will also mean saying goodbye to the 200 years long Sweden’s neutral policy.

“Sweden is going to strengthen NATO with its air forces and very skilled marine forces. It will make the Baltic Sea much safer and will bring closer cooperation between the Baltic states. Poland, as well as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be much safer,” said Oksanen.

He added that Sweden’s neutrality was defined when Denmark and Norway decided to join NATO rather than create a separate Nordic military alliance. The Swedish government was also critical of US military policies, particularly in Vietnam, while the concept of joining NATO was never strongly supported by Swedes.

The policy started to change when Finland expressed its readiness to consider joining the Alliance. It switched completely after Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine and both nations, Sweden and Finland, started to support an application for NATO membership.

“Social democrats have changed their stance, even though many politicians still found it hard to alter the opinion. They did not see the fact that through signing many international partnership deals, Sweden was no longer neutral,” Oksanen said.

In recent years Sweden has strengthened ties with the European Union and with many NATO member states. It sent its troops to Afghanistan and Libya along with NATO countries.

Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO membership are expected to be approved at July’s summit of the Alliance. Most NATO countries support accepting both states.