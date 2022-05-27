LIVE: 93rd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The UN human rights agency said that as of May 25 Russia’s war on Ukraine has killed at least 3,998 civilians and wounded at least 4,693 since February 24. The agency believes the actual figures are much higher. Meanwhile, more Russian troops and equipment are being transferred to the frontlines in an attempt to build a third line of defence.

07:44 CEST

Russian forces are also reportedly building a “third line of defense,” shifting reinforcements to consolidate their positions in southern Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2022

07:40 CEST

Most of the recorded casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, the UN agency wrote in its report.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2022