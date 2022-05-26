‘Milestones’ of Poland’s National Recovery Plan agreed with EC says PM

"We have finished negotiations on the "milestones" (of the KPO- PAP) and next Thursday, June 2, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will come to Poland to sign the "milestones" related to the KPO," Morawiecki said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that the government has completed negotiations with the EC over the “milestones” of the Polish National Recovery Plan (KPO).

Morawiecki made the announcement at the sitting of the lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, which on Thursday debated a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro.

“This is a kind of contradiction that we are dealing with… the opposition, which today accuses the minister of justice of blocking the National Recovery Plan… yet the opposition will not vote for the bill approved by the European Commission,” Morawiecki said.

“We have finished negotiations on the “milestones” (of the KPO- PAP) and next Thursday, June 2, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will come to Poland to sign the “milestones” related to the KPO,” he added.

According to Morawiecki, “The European Commission had a close look at this law (the amendment to the law on the Supreme Court envisaging the dismantling of the EC-contested judicial disciplinary chamber – PAP) presented by President Andrzej Duda and said it was the gateway to the KPO”.

On Wednesday, the EC spokesperson Dana Spinant wrote on Twitter that Von der Leyen would visit Poland on June 2, provided the adoption procedure for the Polish National Recovery Plan (KPO) is completed by then,

Poland submitted its National Recovery Plan over a year ago, but its approval has been delayed owing to the government’s slowness to adhere to a European court demand that it shut down a judicial disciplinary chamber and reinstate judges suspended by it.

Under the Recovery Fund, Poland could receive some EUR 58.1 billion, including EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 34.2 billion in loans.