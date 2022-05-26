Gov’t, EC Head to sign milestones agreement for EU funds on June 2nd: Polish PM

We negotiated the National Reconstruction Plan; we have concluded negotiations on “milestones” and next Thursday, on June 2, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will come to Poland to sign the “milestones” agreement – Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in the Sejm (lower house of Polish parliament) on Thursday.

The announcement means that Poland and the European Commission reached an agreement that will enable Poland to access its part of the post-pandemic funds to rebuild its economy.

The information comes just after a vote of confidence was given for Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. The vote was a consequence of the opposition’s claims that the rule of law situation is a result of conflict between the Justice Department and the European Union.