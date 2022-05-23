PM Morawiecki calls for more sanctions on Russia in Davos

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki gave a speech during the opening of the ‘Polish House’ in Davos, a Swiss city hosting the World Economic Forum. He also emphasised the need for unity to help Ukraine overcome all the current difficulties caused by the ongoing war.

Mateusz Morawiecki argued that the threats coming from the East must be addressed and “combat this brute force, military violence and war crimes.”

“This is in the hands of our Ukrainian friends and all we can do is supply them with weapons and we are organising this,” he added.

He recalled that sanctions on Russia are also being organised and Poland is “one of the most radical” supporters of them.

“I think that the aggression of any aggressor is preceded by sleeping. And we were dealing with such a period just earlier, when Russia – looking at what is happening around – came to the conclusion that the West will not react, that it is increasingly dependent on energy resources,” Mr Morawiecki stressed.

He strongly emphasised that “Poland warned against these risks” before.