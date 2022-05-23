Help Without Borders: 23.05

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to the refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

More than 3.5 million of the total 6.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine – have reached the safety of Poland, which has been providing humanitarian help to the arrivals since the very beginning.

The programme’s first guest was Agnieszka Łokaj, head of the Lewisham Polish Centre in London.

She said that the Polish community in London has been providing help for Ukrainians since the first day of the war, sending shipments with gifts for those fleeing the war-torn country.

“If it wasn’t for the community and other organisations… we would not have been able to do certain things,” she admitted.

The second guest of the programme was Fr. Grzegorz Draus from the St. John Paul II Parish in Lviv, who touched upon the lion statues in the Eaglets Cemetery in Lviv being unveiled last week.

As the friar stressed, Poland is now the most honoured nation among Ukrainians due to all the help it provides both for people seeking refuge and those fighting for their homeland struggling with the Russian invasion.