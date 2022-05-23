Talking Europe 23.05: Putin’s health, Western brands exit Russia

In this episode of Talking Europe, Ashim Kumar and David Kennedy talked about the latest speculations over Russian strongman Vladimir Putin’s health, as more and more evidence is piling up that the rumours about his severe illness may be valid. This poses the question of how his illnesses might affect his decision-making, and what are the perspectives on his replacement. The second topic under discussion was the decision of various Western companies to leave the Russian market.

Speculations over Putin’s health

As evidenced by the symptoms that could be observed during the latest events, Putin may be suffering from leukaemia, which is suggested by his bloated appearance. Mr Kumar and Mr Kennedy discussed the Kremlin’s efforts to keep Putin’s health problems secret, as his exact condition remains unknown. Dr. Michał Sutkowski from the College of General Practitioners commented on Putin’s characteristic hand tremor which may indicate Parkinson’s disease. “His fear of being poisoned is well-known. He has a separate kitchen, a whole entourage of doctors, bodyguards,” said the doctor, suggesting that such an attitude in itself is an evidence of serious health concerns.

Regardless of specific health issues, the crucial problem is the potential impact on his mental faculties as a result of either the sickness or the treatment, stressed Ashim Kumar. Prof. Wiesław Jędrzejczak, an oncologist, said that Putin’s alleged lengthy cancer treatment could indeed affect his decisions. “These are powerful drugs that cause behavioural changes in many people and therefore affect the way they think and make decisions,” he explained.

Prof. Jędrzejczak pointed out that during the May 9 parade Putin was seen with a blanket on his lap, which was an unexpected deviation from his carefully built “macho” persona. Mr Kumar expressed concern that since Putin has built up such a cult of personality based on the ultra-fit, super masculine “tough guy” image, he could now be too afraid of stepping down due to illness, as it would ruin this facade.

Speculations over Putin’s health naturally lead to the question about his possible replacement. Mr Kennedy mentioned two alleged frontrunners: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin – a bureaucrat and tax expert, and Nikolai Patrushev – a former KGB man.

Olexiy Haran, professor of comparative politics at the National University of Kyiv, explained that unfortunately Putin’s successor might be not much different, as the current president reflected chauvinist, messianic and autocratic views of the Russian elite and the Russian society.

Western brands exit Russia

Various Western companies have decided to leave the Russian market, causing Russia to become even more isolated from the rest of the world. Iconic brands such as McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have pulled out of Russia, where Putin has created an alternative reality of sorts, pushing the narrative that the country has to defend itself from the West and Ukraine itself.

Paul Musgrave, assistant professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, pointed out that “when McDonald’s moved into the Soviet Union it was a message of opening up and building trust and cooperation between Russia and the West.” The brand’s decision to leave the country is a symbolic end of that era and a sign of division between Russia and much of the rest of the world, he said.