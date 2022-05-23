World News 23.05: World Economic Forum, war in Ukraine

The World Economic Forum began in Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday. It gathers some 2,000 businesses and economic leaders as well as experts, with Ukraine this year topping the agenda. Meanwhile, a court in Kyiv sentenced a Russian soldier to life behind bars for shooting a Ukrainian civilian.

World Economy Forum

The World Economic Forum began in Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday. It consists of discussions about the most pressing global challenges, such as the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic crises. The Forum is estimated to be attended by nearly 2,500 people.

Russian diplomat resigns over war in Ukraine



A veteran Russian diplomat, an adviser at the UN Office in Geneva, resigned today. “Throughout my two decades of diplomatic career, I have witnessed various twists and turns in our foreign policy, but I have never been ashamed of my country as I was on February 24 of this year,” Boris Bondarev wrote in a special statement.

Lions in Lviv unveiled

The recent unveiling of lion statues in Lviv is considered an important gesture from Ukraine to Poland. It is a step towards the final forgiveness of mutual Polish-Ukrainian offences.

Russian guilty of war crimes

A court in Kyiv sentenced a Russian soldier to life behind bars for shooting a Ukrainian civilian. This was the first trial and conviction for a war crime committed during the conflict in Ukraine.

Another war crime?

TVP World’s correspondent accompanied the Ukrainian police and prosecutor’s office today in exhuming the body of a man killed in the village of Malaya Rohan. Everything indicates that this is another victim of war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s struggle continues

Kharkiv came under intense shelling this morning as Russia reported; it had struck dozens of targets in eastern Ukraine.

OSCE meeting in Poland

Today the city of Łódź, Poland is hosting a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, the organisation’s Chairman-in-Office, together with Secretary General Helga Schmidt, will lead a conference on promoting Security and Stability.

Poland ends Russian gas contract

The Polish government has terminated the intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies from Russia. After thirty years, gas relations between Poland and Russia ceased to exist.

100 million refugees

This year for the first time in history the number of people who were forced to leave their homes exceeded 100 million worldwide, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Russian warship stamp

A new postal stamp was made available in Ukraine. Commemorating the Ukrainian soldiers defending the, now famous, Snake Island, the stamp made a big splash on the Ukrainian market.