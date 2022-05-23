British pop star Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles waved the Ukrainian flag during his Friday ‘One Night Concert’ at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, showing his support for the war-torn country.

The 28-year-old’s gesture was received with enthusiasm by his fans, who cheered for him.

Harry Styles @Harry_Styles took to the stage with a #Ukrainian flag at a concert in New York during the performance of one of his top hits "Sign Of The Times" “

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine

🎥: @isabelguedez pic.twitter.com/eTe6pNc2JJ

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 22, 2022

Harry Styles joined many other artists from around the world who openly showed their support for Ukraine.

Earlier in March, Ed Sheeran, one of currently most-known artists, sent his message of support to an Ukrainian band that turned soldiers. He even let them take part virtually in his charity concert.

A Ukrainian band fighting for their country virtually joins Ed Sheeran's charity concert from Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/EejSYp4QjP

— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 25, 2022

In turn, Metallica, one of the world’s most famous heavy metal bands, in April has launched a new merchandise, All profits from which will go to World Central Kitchen, which serves meals to Ukrainians during the war.

Meanwhile, @Metallica continues fundraising for Ukraine 🇺🇦

Just another way for you to help our people who have lost their homes, jobs, loved ones in Russia’s barbaric war.

Who could think my favorite band will be doing this…https://t.co/2ypoiC2M1C pic.twitter.com/Snb8MpH0hF

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 10, 2022