Lithuania calls on EU to provide cash for Ukrainian refugees

Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste urged the European Union on Monday to set up a fund that would aid countries which are taking in Ukrainian refugees, similar to the one used previously to help the migration crisis of 2015.

“In Lithuania, Ukrainians are now about 2 percent of the population,” Skaiste told Reuters in an interview. “In Estonia it is about 2.5 percent and in Poland about 6–7 percent, so the numbers for supporting them are quite big,” she said, specifying that the average cost of a refugee for the welcoming country was estimated at about EUR 500 per person per month. This number grows further depending on the how long the refugees stay.

The European Commission offered no new funds in response, but instead proposed EU governments could be granted flexibility in using EU funds allocated under the last long-term budget or the current one.

Skaiste pointed out that many eastern European countries have already spent their EU allotments from the last EU budget and did not want to give up projects they have foreseen to be financed by the EU under the current plan. She suggested the EU could use its solution from the migration crisis of 2015, when it offered Turkey financial aid to welcome 3.7 million refugees from Syria in 2016. Half of the money was from the EU budget and half came from national contributions from EU member states, and the total value was EUR 6 billion.

Skaiste also said Lithuania was open to any proposals on the long-term funding for rebuilding Ukraine after the destruction wrought by Russian troops, including through new joint EU debt, to which Germany has objected.

According to a joint letter by representatives of Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia, the four countries will call at a meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the EU to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine. Skaiste said the reconstruction had to be done together with the process of accepting the country into the European Union, as “there might be synergies between these two processes – the reforms implemented in Ukraine and funds for reconstruction.”