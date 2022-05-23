French company opens another centre in Poland

Capgemini

Capgemini, a French consulting, technology services and digital transformation company, has opened a new centre in Gdansk, northern Poland.

The planned employment in Gdansk stands at 200 people in the first year, and is to grow to around 1,000 in the coming years.

Gdansk has been chosen owing to its dynamic development as an IT centre, according to company representatives.

Capgemini has been been operating on the Polish market for over 25 years. It has offices in Wrocław, Poznań, Warsaw, Kraków, Katowice, Opole and Lublin and employs over 10,000 specialists.