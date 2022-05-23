Number of forcibly displaced persons worldwide hits over 100 mln

The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has now crossed 100 million for the first time on record, according to data published by the Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The figure has been pushed by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said these statistics must “serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.” He called the figure “sobering and alarming in equal measure” and a record that “should never have been set.”

According to new data from UNHCR, the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide rose towards 90 million by the end of 2021, propelled by new waves of violence or protracted conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The war in Ukraine has displaced 8 million within the country this year, and more than 6 million refugee movements from Ukraine have been registered.

Grandi has called the international response to Ukrainian war refugees “overwhelmingly positive,” but also stressed that humanitarian aid was “a palliative, not a cure,” as only peace and stability could change the situation.

UNHCR will release its annual Global Trends Report on June 16, outlining a full set of global, regional and national data on forced displacement for 2021, as well as more limited updates to April 2022, and details on returns and solutions.