Saudi Arabia to give Poland medical equipment to help Ukrainian patients

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

Poland will receive medical equipment worth over USD 4 million as part of a project planned by Saudi Arabia to help countries neighbouring Ukraine offer medical assistance to war refugees from Ukraine.

“Saudi Arabia has announced that it will send medical equipment worth ca. USD 10 million to countries neighbouring Ukraine. Polish hospitals will receive equipment worth over USD 4 million,” PAP was told by a Health Ministry spokesman on Monday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz made the statement after a meeting of Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski with Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, the health minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday.

According to Andrusiewicz, it is the countries neighbouring Ukraine which are to decide what equipment they need to offer medical assistance to war refugees from Ukraine.

“Saudi Arabia will send this equipment in cooperation with the World Health Organisation,” he added.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 3,551,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Monday morning.