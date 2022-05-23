Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine invasion

A Russian diplomat at the country’s permanent mission at the United Nations in Geneva said on Monday he was leaving his post because of his disagreement with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a rare political resignation over the war.

“I went to the mission like any other Monday morning and I forwarded my resignation letter and I walked out,” Boris Bondarev, who identified himself on LinkedIn as a counsellor at Russia’s permanent mission to the UN working on arms control, told Reuters. “I started to imagine this a few years ago but the scale of this disaster drove me to do it.”

He said he had raised his concerns about the invasion with senior embassy staff several times. “I was told to keep my mouth shut in order to avoid ramifications,” he revealed.

BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia’s Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.

Boris Bondarev: “Never have I been so ashamed of my country.”

UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations—and worldwide—to follow his moral example and resign.

🧵: pic.twitter.com/ZuKqq0gJO8

— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 23, 2022

“I studied to be a diplomat and have been a diplomat for twenty years,” Mr Bondarev wrote, announcing earlier his decision on LinkedIn. “The [Russian foreign] ministry has become my home and family – but I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless and absolutely needless ignominy.”