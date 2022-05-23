Polish minister says gas should be avoided as transition fuel

Ministerstwo Aktywów Państwowych

Poland’s state assets minister told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday that countries should move from coal to renewable energy without using gas as a “transition” fuel.

“We wanted to use gas as a transition fuel,” Jacek Sasin said during a discussion panel. “Today we know that this is not the right way, because today we have to switch directly from coal to renewable energy sources to nuclear energy.”

He added that Poland will focus on this because the country wants to finalise the transition process “as soon as possible” without compromising its energy security.