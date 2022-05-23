Polish FM to discuss ‘fiasco’ of German foreign policy in Berlin

The foreign minister told journalists about his planned visit to the German capital on the side-lines of an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) conference in the central city of Lodz on Monday.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister, Zbigniew Rau, has said he will discuss the “fiasco of German eastern policy” during a visit to Berlin on Tuesday.

The foreign minister told journalists about his planned visit to the German capital on the side-lines of an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) conference in the central city of Łódź on Monday.

“We are to talk among other things about the fiasco of German eastern policy,” Rau said. “And also about the consequences of that fiasco in the perspective of our part of Europe.”

The meeting follows a visit to Warsaw by his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, during a summit in the Weimar Triangle format in Łódź on March 1.