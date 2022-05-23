Russian soldier sentenced for life in first war crimes trial of Ukraine war

A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial concerning Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

First Russian war crimes heard by court

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, had pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the northeastern Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28 after being ordered to shoot him.

Judge Serhiy Agafonov said Shishimarin carried out a “criminal order” by a soldier of higher rank, by firing several shots at the victim’s head from an automatic weapon. During the court session, he remained silent and showed no emotion. Afterwards, he was taken by the Ukrainian police to an undisclosed prison.

The Kremlin, which has denied targeting civilians, did not immediately comment on the verdict. It has previously said that it had no information about the trial and that the absence of a diplomatic mission in Ukraine limited its ability to provide assistance.

It seems that Shishimarin’s trial is only the beginning of the proceedings against Russian war criminals, as Ukraine has accused the country of many instances of atrocities and brutality against civilians and said it had identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes.

