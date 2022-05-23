Golden Arches taken down as Russia rebrands McDonald’s

Passers-by in northern Moscow could see the trademark “Golden Arches” sign removed from a McDonald’s restaurant on Monday – a move by the Kremlin aimed to salvage whatever semblance of the pre-war reality remains in Russia.

The first stage of the rebranding of the globally recognised fast-food company’s outlets commenced in Russia just days after it had announced plans to exit, Reuters reported.

A local licensee will purchase the Russia-based restaurants of the world’s largest burger chain. The procurer will rebrand them under a new name that so far has remained a mystery. Once this is done, the over-three-decades-long history of the Golden Arches’ presence in the country will draw to an end.

McDonald’s has said it will retain its trademarks, Reuters wrote.

The yellow arches stood on the ground outside the restaurant in Khimki, a town near Moscow. It was not clear if work to remove the logo from other branches across the country was already underway.

McDonald’s had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the Pushkin Square location in central Moscow that had been a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

The departure of McDonald’s is one of the most high-profile so far in opposition to what Russia calls its special operation in neighbouring Ukraine