Ivanka Trump helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter of former US President Donald Trump, was in Poland to prepare humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

“Grateful to have spent the last few days in Kraków and Warsaw to meet Ukrainian and Polish faith leaders who have shown so much compassion and love to Ukrainian families in need,” Ms Trump wrote on social media.

According to her Instagram posts, she was “asked by the Polish Government to assist in sending urgently needed medical supplies to Ukraine via Poland.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

She added that, together, they “procured enough medicines, equipment and medical supplies to fill more than five C-130 Hercules cargo planes!”

The photos she published on social media show Ms Trump – who served as an advisor to the 45th president of the USA – playing the guitar and talking to students.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)