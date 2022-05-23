No risk of monkeypox spread into Poland, situation monitored

With monkeypox cases reported in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, the UK, Austria and Sweden, Poland’s Health Ministry spokesperson has alleviated concerns about the virus, saying that “there is no threat of monkeypox spreading into Poland”.

“Let me reassure you, there is no threat of broader monkeypox proliferation,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the spokesperson of Poland’s Health Ministry, said on Monday, adding that “the disease does not pose a risk of the scope of the coronavirus.”

The spokesperson stressed that Polish sanitary services were monitoring the situation while collaborating with their counterparts in Europe and worldwide. “Special computer systems are in operation collecting data on all recently detected diseases in various regions of the world,” he told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

In collaboration with the Robert Koch Institute, Poland’s National Institute of Hygiene has been working on using the RT-PCR detection method to diagnose monkeypox.

Action has been taken also at the EU level, with the European Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) meeting last week that saw representatives of Poland’s Health Ministry participating.

Specialist in infectious diseases prof. Joanna Zajkowska of the University Clinical Hospital in Białystok told PAP last week that monkeypox had been known for ages. She recalled two variants of the disease – a mellower one from West Africa and a slightly more virulent one from Central Africa.

She said that so far isolated cases have been reported in people who were bitten or scratched by an infected animal. Those isolated cases were reported also among people returning from Nigeria and Ghana.

Monkeypox is an extremely rare zoonosis endemic to Africa where some rodents transmit it onto monkeys, which in turn pass it onto humans. It is difficult for the virus to spread among humans. In general, infections occur upon close contact with an infected person, for instance, their body fluids such as saliva.

Prof. Zajkowska said that the disease could be contracted upon contact with the skin lesions of an ill person.

The typical symptoms of the disease are headache and rash with the latter initially emerging on the face, and later spreading to the rest of the body.