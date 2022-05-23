Peace in Ukraine not at any price says Polish PM

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that peace in Ukraine “is a common goal” but it cannot be achieved “at any price.”

In an interview for the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which was published on Sunday, the prime minister also said Ukraine is “shedding blood for our freedom and our security.”

Asked about the Italian government’s peace plan to end Russia’s war on Ukraine and whether he agreed with the need to push it through, Morawiecki said: “Peace is our common goal, but it cannot be peace at any price. We cannot agree to a dialogue that can be used by (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin, a dialogue over the heads of Ukrainians.

“This nation is shedding blood for our freedom and our security. We owe loyalty to Ukraine.”

He also referred to “some Western politicians who still think that Russia will finally stop and Putin will soften.”

“I have one piece of advice: no illusions. Putin will not stop, just like Hitler did not stop in Austria, Czechoslovakia and Poland. This time we can be smarter before Russia sets all of Europe on fire,” Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki also said that while Russia had not attacked Poland militarily, Putin had been using other means such as energy blackmail, hacking and “provocations” on the Belarusian-Polish border to attack his country.

Russia has, according to the Polish prime minister, been waging “a silent hybrid war with Europe for a long time and is trying to destabilise the situation wherever it can.”

“And yet, even today, some European elites try to pretend nothing is happening. This is the last moment to wake up,”

he said.

Without “Ukraine’s heroic attitude today, the Kremlin would consider plans to invade Warsaw, Tallinn, Vilnius, Helsinki, and then no European state could feel safe,” he added.

Nato, Morawiecki said, is currently the best guarantor of peace on the continent, and Sweden and Finland, who decided to join the alliance, understand this very well.

Referring to the Turkish opposition, he said that the authorities in Ankara should not be afraid of Nato expansion, but of Russia’s increasingly aggressive stance.

“Right now Russia is an isolated state and Putin is a criminal. First of all, the civilized world must think about how to effectively respond to the Russian threat,” Morawiecki said.