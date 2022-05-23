LIVE: 89th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s war against Ukraine continues. On Sunday, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda became the first head of state to visit Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. Meanwhile, documents of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) showed that Russian forces are receiving support from the Russian right-wing extremist groups – the Russian Imperial League.

07:50 CEST

Ukrainian player Oleksandr Zinchenko was left in tears and celebrated Manchester City’s title triumph by draping the Ukrainian flag over the Premier League trophy on Sunday.

Олександр Зінченко!🇺🇦@ManCity pic.twitter.com/ZB1hA7rTwq

— UkrArmyBlog 🇺🇦 (@UkrArmyBlog) May 23, 2022

07:30 CEST

New Zealand expected to send 30 army personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK, reports The Kyiv Independent.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that her country will send 30 defence force personnel to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers in operating L119 light field guns.

07:26 CEST

May 23 – Day of Heroes commemorates 🇺🇦soldiers fighting for freedom of🇺🇦:

knights of Kyivan Rus, Zaporizhzhyian Kozaks, Opryshky, Sich Riflemen, UNR Army, UPA & OUN,soldiers fighting 🇷🇺aggressor in Ukraine

We honor defenders of Kharkiv Oblast, who drove 🇷🇺across the state border pic.twitter.com/PccalzZRY7

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 23, 2022

07:03 CEST

In the first three months of its ‘special military operation’, Russia has likely suffered a similar death toll to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine-year war in Afghanistan, according to the daily intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 23 May 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/mpZMMMUOI9

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wTIofOVxC0

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 23, 2022